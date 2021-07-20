Beckley Salvation Army looking for the community support with funding for new facility

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Salvation Army is looking for funding for a new building.

The facility will have a basketball court that will be open to the community and can be used as a heating shelter on cold nights in the winter.

The organization also plans to add a walk-in food pantry, a classroom, additional parking, and more space for activities.

Ronald Mott, the Major for the Beckley Salvation Army, said this updated facility would allow the organization to serve the community more effectively.

Before the building can be constructed, the organization needs funding.

Mott said they depend on the community’s help to make it happen.

"We're looking to the community for support. Even if it's five dollars or a dollar, every little bit counts," said Mott. "We'd hope the community would help us because we're helping the community, so to better serve the community, we need this building."



Mott said the total cost of the facility is $4 million, but they hope to have half of that before the groundbreaking in November.

To donate, money labeled for the building can be sent to or dropped off at the Salvation Army located on South Fayette St. in Beckley.