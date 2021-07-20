Beckley VAMC adult daycare re-opens after COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - With COVID-19 restrictions easing, the adult day care center has reopened at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

It is the first adult day care center in the nationwide Veterans Administration to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two veterans told WVVA News how they were feeling about being the first in the nation to open.

"It means a whole lot, you'd be surprised," said Louis Motley, an Army veteran.

"Oh, I've missed it," said Luen Williams, an Army veteran.

Symantha Calfee, the Director of the adult daycare program, said the Beckley VAMC was first to reopen because of a decrease in covid-19 cases and restrictions.

"Just with everything, the numbers and things coming down, in the community uh and the community as far as I know starting to open back up also, and uh the VA just thought that, they felt it was okay to start opening slowly with the veterans in adult day care," said Calfee.

The program here provides vets with meals, activities, and care during the day.

Williams said his life had been difficult without the program.

"It's been a long dry spell, especially for me, see I can't get around too well, and i have to be on oxygen 24/7 and they take good care of me here," said Williams.

The center does much more than provide care for veterans; Calfee said it gives the band of brothers and sisters a social outlet that's been sorely missed.

"These veterans are able to come here and talk with other veterans that have had the same experiences um…or not the same experiences and they're able to share that with each other," said Calfee.

Motley said it was that social aspect of the center he missed most over the last year.

"Being away from here, you don't realize how much you uh,, it means so much to you, until we was gone about 15 months, and you see some of the old guys who's still here," said Motley.

Calfee says the staff has missed the patients as much as the patients missed them.

The center is open to these veterans five days a week and provides them with two meals each day.