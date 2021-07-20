Chance the Rapper to bring secret concert to the big screen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper is bringing a secret concert filmed four years ago to the big screen next month. The Grammy winner’s upcoming concert film “Magnificent Coloring World” premieres Aug. 13 in select AMC Theatres. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour in 2017, shortly after he won three Grammys through his 2016 independent project “Coloring Book,” which won best rap album. Chance led the film’s editing process and self-distributed it through his House of Kicks umbrella, which reimagines music, film and virtual experiences. His partnership with the theater chain marks the first time a music artist has independently distributed a film through AMC.