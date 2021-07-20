Child advocacy center bracing for decline in federal funding

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) One of the region's largest child advocacy centers is at risk of losing a large part of its federal funding.



Just for Kids in Beckley helps victims of child abuse and child sexual abuse in several counties across Southern West Virginia. The center depends in part on funding from the Victims of Crime Act to operate, but in recent years the federal fund has experienced a significant decline in revenue.



While the U.S. Congress is working on a short-term fix, Exec. Dir. Scott Miller said the proposed fix will not cover all of the loss. Toward that end, he is asking the Raleigh County Commission for $30,000 each year for two years to avoid impacting services.



"It certainly could mean that for a certain period of time that we could be in some financial difficulty," said Miller in an interview with WVVA News on Tuesday.



Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said he would take the request under consideration and report back at the next meeting.



Just for Kids serves roughly 400 children a year in the area.