As wildfire smoke continues to drift our way from Canada and the western US, hazy skies will stick with us well into midweek. As the smoke above scatters light, especially at sundown and sunset, we can observe a red/pink tint to the sky. The color red we see on the horizon, which has the longest wavelength of light, reaches our eyes easily at dusk and dawn. Have pictures? Send them along to photos@wvva.com!