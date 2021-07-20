Family court judge to be sworn in on July 23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Court officials announced that Julie A. Pence will be sworn in as a family court judge at an upcoming ceremony. According to a release, Supreme Court Justice John A. Hutchison will deliver the oath of office on July 23 on the third floor of the East Wing of the West Virginia Capitol. The public and media are invited to attend. Pence was appointed to the 11th Family Court Circuit by Gov. Jim Just earlier this year to Judge Kenneth Ballard, whom the governor earlier appointed to fill a circuit court vacancy in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.