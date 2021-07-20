Federal court nixes Indiana’s voter registration purge law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with opponents of an Indiana law aimed at having elections officials immediately purge voter registrations for people who appear to have registered in another state. The decision upholds an order issued by an Indianapolis-based judge that blocked the law enacted in 2020 by the Republican-dominated Legislature from taking effect. The appeals court faulted the law for violating the National Voter Registration Act by allowing allowing the removal of voters from registration rolls without receiving consent from that person. The NAACP’s Indiana State Conference hailed the decision as “a win for democracy.”