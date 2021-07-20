For Carli Loyd, other older Olympians, age is just a number

TOKYO (AP) — Older Olympians will be proving that age is just a number in Tokyo. Carli Lloyd is going to be 39 when she plays for the U.S. women’s soccer team, but she’s not even the oldest soccer player competing this summer. Brazil star Formiga is 43. Beach volleyball player Jake Gibb is 45. The average age of the U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo is the oldest its been since 1952. But those are just the Americans: At this point, it looks as though Australian equestrian Mary Hanna, a grandmother at 66, will be the oldest competitor in Japan.