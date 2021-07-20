Greek police prepare criminal case on migrant smuggling

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos say they are drawing up a criminal case, including on charges of espionage, against 10 people, all foreign nationals, for allegedly helping migrants enter the country illegally. No charges have been brought and no suspects have been publicly identified. Police in Lesbos said the investigation had been ongoing for several months and was being carried out in cooperation with Greece’s intelligence service and anti-terrorism task force.