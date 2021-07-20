Lawsuit filed in the 1st of 3 killings by Wisconsin officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The lawyer for the families of the three people former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed has filed a lawsuit against Mensah and others in connection with one of the deaths. Attorney Kimberley Motley says she wants to know more about the 2015 fatal shooting of Antonio Gonzales. It was the first shooting Mensah was involved in and it came five years before widespread calls for his removal. The Journal Sentinel reports that a review of the case shows that Mensah shot the 29-year-old Gonzales eight times outside his home after Gonzales was wielding a sword. Motley says one thing she wants to look into is “what the supposed threat was.”