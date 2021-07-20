Louisiana Senate backs transgender sports ban veto override

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators have narrowly voted to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of a bill prohibiting transgender students from participating in school sports. The vote came Tuesday on the opening day of the first veto session under the state’s nearly 50-year-old constitution. Senators voted 26-12 for the veto override. That was the exact number of votes needed. The vote fell along party lines, with Republicans in support of the measure and Democrats in opposition. The debate now shifts to the House. But senators blocked efforts to override a separate measure that would remove the permitting requirements required to have a concealed handgun in Louisiana.