Millennial Money: Don’t overlook credit union credit cards

Credit union credit cards are sometimes overlooked when ads for bank-issued credit cards and their many perks steal focus. But you may be missing out if you don’t consider these cards as potential candidates for your wallet. Sometimes credit union credit cards have rich offers or provide value in the form of lower fees and interest rates. Some credit unions offer the best of both worlds by combining generous incentives with low costs. Get to know how credit unions operate and how they can add value for your spending.