More protests in Colombia as government unveils new tax plan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Protests against poverty and inequality have resumed in Colombia as President Ivan Duque presents a $4 billion tax plan aimed at helping the government pay for social programs and pandemic related-expenses. Thousands joined in marches in Colombia’s main cities on the country’s independence day Tuesday while Duque outlined to congress a tax plan for financing subsidies to low income families that have been out of work during the pandemic. The new plan is smaller than a $6.3 billion package presented in April, setting off protests across Colombia, in which dozens of people were killed. The new proposal places a higher tax burden on companies’ earnings while discarding the imposition of sales taxes on basic items like coffee and salt.