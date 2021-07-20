Nats GM doesn’t plan on having Castro back this season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn’t plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season. Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Rizzo didn’t say if his statement was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not. Details on what prompted MLB’s decision haven’t been released. Rizzo said he hasn’t spoken with Castro since the ruling. The 31-year-old Castro is in his second season with the Nationals.