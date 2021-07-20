Police: Officer shot, wounded woman with knife

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia police officer shot and critically injured a 30-year-old woman who police say threatened officers with a knife when they were called to a group home Monday. Fairfax County police say officers responded to the Springfield group home for the intellectually disabled after a caregiver reported that the woman was threatening to harm herself and others. Chief Kevin Davis says two officers were confronted by a woman with a large knife. The officers demanded that the woman drop the knife, and when she advanced, Davis says one officer fired, striking her in the abdomen. The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she was in critical condition Monday night.