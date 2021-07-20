Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Public health researchers are calling the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Arkansas a raging forest fire, and the state’s top health official says he expects significant outbreaks in schools. A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences model released Tuesday projects a daily average of more than 1,000 new cases over the next week. Arkansas leads the country in new cases per capita and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation. Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero says he expects school outbreaks based on what has already happened at day cares and camps.