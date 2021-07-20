Stray showers possible with most remaining dry; more sun expected mid-week

Yesterday most of us were dry and that's how we will keep things today. Going with a 20% chance for a stray shower to pop in during the late afternoon and evening, but overall most of us will remain dry.

Clouds will build in today leading most of the area to witness mostly cloudy skies with a little bit of sun peaking in at times. Majority of the area will witness hazy skies thanks to the wildfires out west.

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer with most of the area warming into the 80s. Overnight a stray shower is possible before midnight. We will witness decreasing clouds as the stalled front to our south continues to push south. Temperatures overnight will be considered near-normal in the 60s.

A cold front crosses through Wednesday night, but we aren't expecting any big weather with it. A stray shower is still in the forecast for the late afternoon and evening, but most will witness more sun tomorrow. An isolated thunderstorm is possible primarily for our friends north of I-64. Winds will come out of the northwest and be a tad breezy at times. Gusts will be around 15-20 MPH.

Thanks to the passing of this frontal system, dew points will remain on the lower end. We dry things back out for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures remain in the 80s throughout the rest of the work week.

Our work week is considered mostly dry for the majority of us, but this weekend we are calling for an increase in our rain/storm chances. For now, we are expecting scattered showers and isolated storms.