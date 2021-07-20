Sunshine returns to the area Wednesday

A few areas saw a brief shower or thunderstorm pop up but it was a dry and hazy one out there for most today as smoke from the wildfires out west have traveled into our region. Temperatures topped off in the 70s and 80s making for a pretty average day for this time of year.

That haze will stick around for the overnight hours and any hit-or-miss storms should fizzle out after sundown. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures dipping down into the 60s for most areas.

A few pop-up showers and storms cannot be ruled out once again tomorrow but most should stay dry and see mostly sunny skies. The smoke from the wildfires out west will still hang around in the upper atmosphere above us making for a hazy day once again tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the 80s for most tomorrow.

A weak cold front will pass through our region overnight Wednesday and shouldn't bring any rain other than a spotty shower with it, however, it will bring lower dew points to the area making for a very comfortable day on Thursday. Dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected with temperatures in the 80s for your day on Thursday.

The beginning of the weekend looks to stay pretty dry for most but our humidity levels start to increase as our next frontal system approaches. Right now, it looks like a pop-up shower and storm is possible on Saturday and those higher rain chances come on Sunday into Monday as our front passes through. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.