Taiwan, Lithuania grow ties despite pressure from Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan will exchange representative offices with Lithuania in a breakthrough for its foreign relations under constant pressure from China. The island’s Foreign Ministry said the offices would seek to enhance economic and trade relations, along with cooperation in various other fields. The office will bear the name of Taiwan, rather than the term “Chinese Taipei” it uses elsewhere, in order not to offend Beijing, which claims the island as its territory without the right to diplomatic recognition. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Lithuania will set up its office in Taiwan in the autumn. Chinese pressure has reduced Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies to just 15, but it maintains informal ties around the world.