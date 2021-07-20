TBT: Best Virginia headed to Sweet 16, Herd That eliminated

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Basketball Tournament continued regional play in Charleston on Monday.

Marshall's alumni team, Herd That, played Team 23 in Round 2. Jon Elmore had a stand-out performance for team Herd That, but it would be Team 23 that wins it, 74-71. Herd That is eliminated from the tournament.

Team Best Virginia also played on Monday. Best Virginia was facing D2, and Best Virginia would have better luck than Herd That. Best Virginia is moving on to the Sweet 16, with a 63-51 victory. The team will play again on Wednesday in Charleston.