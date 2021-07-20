Trial starts for man accused in Uber rider’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Opening arguments are expected in the trial of a man accused of killing the South Carolina woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride. Nathaniel Rowland faces kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car and was trapped because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside. Rowland has been jailed since his 2019 arrest. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. The trial is being held in Columbia.