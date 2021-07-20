Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Donald Trump says he will meet next week with Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney and endorse one in the next few months. The former president isn’t saying who will meet with him in New Jersey. So far, at least seven Republicans have said they’re running against Cheney in 2022 following her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A Cheney spokesman responding to Trump refers to a May interview in which she said of her opponents, “Bring it on.”