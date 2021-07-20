Two separate accidents involving semi trucks shut down I-64 in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - There are two separate accidents involving semi trucks that happened Tuesday evening, and I-64 is shut down in both directions. Raleigh County 911 Center confirmed that both accidents happened near mile marker 137 on I-64 Eastbound in Raleigh County.

The first wreck happened at 6:14 p.m., and it involved a tractor trailer that lost control on an escape ramp. Approximately 30 minutes later, at 6:46 p.m., a second tractor trailer crashed and rolled over into the median.

East and westbound lanes are closed for the entire length of Sandstone Mountain. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Multiple crews and agencies are on scene. These accidents will likely impact traffic for hours, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with WVVA on air and online for updates.