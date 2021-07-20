UK’s royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal swan census is back a year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual count of the swan population began Tuesday at Eton Bridge over the River Thames in Windsor, west of London. The Swan Upping is conducted each year to tally swans, and in particular their cygnet offspring, claimed by the British monarch. The tradition dates back to the 12th century and originally was a way for the monarchy to ensure a supply of swan meat to serve at feasts and banquets. These days, the census is carried out in the name of conservation.