Alfaro’s run-scoring double in 10th helps Marlins past Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run with a double, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals in 10 innings. Designated runner Lewis Brinson moved to third on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice to open the 10th inning. Jon Berti drew a walk from Brad Hand (5-3), and Alfaro lined Hand’s first pitch to wall in left for a double, scoring Brinson. Miguel Flores’ sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Dylan Floro pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Yimi Garcia worked the 10th for his 14th save. Andrew Stevenson had an RBI-double for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak halted.