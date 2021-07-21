Another round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some winners of the 5th round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine sweepstakes have been announced.
College Scholarship Winners
Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters
Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Parke Bradley, Morgantown
William Haynes, Vienna
Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg
Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg
Robyn Smith, Tornado
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Taniaya Duley, Huntington
Tina Good, Advent
Brady G. Howell, Proctor
Vicki Hypes, Nettie
Donna Jennings, Thornton
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Brandon Fox, Oak Hill
George Ingels, New Haven
Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown
Amber Shaffer, Elkins
Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville
Melissa Butler, Bluefield
Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale
Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview
Randi Ward, Vienna
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
David Asbury, Poca
Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant
Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg
Ashton Carr, Greenville
Shannon Coley, Oak Hill
Casey Davis, Williamstown
Pamela Dunn, Princeton
Matthew Fleshman, Wayside
Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant
Keith Gilkey, South Charleston
Michael Harding, Elkins
Deva Holub, Shepherdstown
Patricia Kester, Shirley
Michael Lane, Bluefield
Arlie Lee, Augusta
Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont
Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg
Daniel Martin, Morgantown
Jackie Mounts, Ranger
Laci Proietti, Keyser
Anita Reed, Alderson
Tonette Sugg, South Charleston
Robert Weikle, Racine
Stephanie White, Morgantown
Melisa Williamson, Vienna
The winners of the custom outfitted trucks and million-dollar prize will be announced later Wednesday.
Stick with WVVA for further developments.