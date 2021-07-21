Another round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some winners of the 5th round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine sweepstakes have been announced.

College Scholarship Winners

Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters

Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Parke Bradley, Morgantown

William Haynes, Vienna

Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg

Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg

Robyn Smith, Tornado

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Taniaya Duley, Huntington

Tina Good, Advent

Brady G. Howell, Proctor

Vicki Hypes, Nettie

Donna Jennings, Thornton

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Brandon Fox, Oak Hill

George Ingels, New Haven

Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown

Amber Shaffer, Elkins

Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville

Melissa Butler, Bluefield

Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale

Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview

Randi Ward, Vienna

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

David Asbury, Poca

Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant

Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg

Ashton Carr, Greenville

Shannon Coley, Oak Hill

Casey Davis, Williamstown

Pamela Dunn, Princeton

Matthew Fleshman, Wayside

Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant

Keith Gilkey, South Charleston

Michael Harding, Elkins

Deva Holub, Shepherdstown

Patricia Kester, Shirley

Michael Lane, Bluefield

Arlie Lee, Augusta

Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont

Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg

Daniel Martin, Morgantown

Jackie Mounts, Ranger

Laci Proietti, Keyser

Anita Reed, Alderson

Tonette Sugg, South Charleston

Robert Weikle, Racine

Stephanie White, Morgantown

Melisa Williamson, Vienna

The winners of the custom outfitted trucks and million-dollar prize will be announced later Wednesday.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.