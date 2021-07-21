Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County host annual “Stuff theBus” school supply drive

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Two local non-profits are teaming up to help students in need start the upcoming school year with the things they'll need.

Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County is hosting their annual "stuff the bus" school supply drive Wednesday, July 21, through August 16.

Brittany Masters, the Executive Director of Communities in Schools in Greenbrier County, said they host this annual effort because they want to give students in their community what they need for academic and personal success.

"We know that kids need resources, for success we can't expect a child to be successful in school when they don't have the tools to complete homework tasks or they're showing up empty handed," said Masters.

The Family Refuge Center is partnering with Communities in Schools for this year's drive.

Stephanie Moore, the Executive Director of the Family Refuge Center because they see the need in the families they serve.

"Oftentimes, the individuals that we do serve, their children, may end up having to receive services from Communities in Schools it's important that our program works together to truly understand the mission of the other, that way we can effectively support and provide assistance to the vulnerable population which is youth," said Moore.

Masters said community participation is even more critical this year, as many families deal with the pandemic's impacts on their lives.

"We're still seeing the effects of the pandemic on the families financially so this year we want to make sure we are just wrapping our arms around them and giving them all the love and resources that they need," said Masters.

Due to the pandemic, instead of a bus parked in the community, boxes that look like buses are being set up around greenbrier county as drop points for donations of schools supplies.

The boxes for this year's drive are located at Love Child in Lewisburg, Kroger in Rainelle, and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.

There is also a registry online for those who would rather shop virtually.