Community Connections and PCH introduce drug destroying bags to fight opioid epidemic

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- Today, Princeton officials from Community Connections and Princeton Community Hospitals came together to introduce a new tool to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Deterra bag is a carbon based, water activated, drug deactivation system. The Hospital plans to distribute nearly 150,000 bags across West Virginia. President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospitals says, this is the next step in fighting the opioid epidemic.

"We're very happy to be here to be the kickoff here in Mercer County. And we hope to see more events where we can all work together to deal with something that can really be a tragedy in every community."

Officials say the large bags can destroy up to 90 pills per bag. They will distribute at funeral homes, County events, and medical facilities on an as needed basis.