Draft UN statement urges Turkish reversal of Cyprus action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A proposed U.N. Security Council statement would call on Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots to reverse a decision to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb, a move likely to raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. It was being considered following a closed-door briefing to the council Wednesday by the outgoing U.N. special representative that focused on Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s announcement that a section of the Varosha suburb would revert from military to civilian control. Cyprus was divided into a Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 after a Turkish invasion.