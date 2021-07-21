EXPLAINER: Surfing, where the playing field is never level

TOKYO (AP) — Surfing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo this month, and it’s an intricate sport where the playing field is never level. Surfing is as much skill and science as instinct and timing, and that begins with learning how to read ocean swells to anticipate the formation of the wave to quickly execute a maneuver. But there’s much more to know — including the lingo, oceanography, technical moves and the judging format. All combine to create a uniquely four-dimensional sport whose marks of excellence can be as subjective as they are dramatic.