German Cabinet meets to approve financial aid after flooding

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet is meeting to decide on a package of immediate aid for victims of last week’s floods and consider longer-term plans to rebuild devastated areas. Chancellor Angela Merkel and ministers are expected to approve a package of around 400 million euros ($472 million) on Wednesday, financed half by the federal government and half by Germany’s state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding. The government also expects to put billions into a rebuilding fund, but the size of that won’t be clear until authorities have a better overview of the extent of the damage. At least 201 people were killed in Germany and neighboring Belgium.