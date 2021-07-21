Greece: Tear gas fired during protest of vaccine mandate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Athens have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters opposed to coronavirus vaccination requirements proposed by the Greek government. A demonstration took place in front of the parliament building on Wednesday hours after the government submitted legislation to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees at nursing homes and care facilities. Under the draft bill, staff members could be suspended without pay starting in mid-August if they fail to comply. Police say protesters attempted to break through a cordon in Athens. Several thousand people also joined a protest rally in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki. Vaccinations already were made mandatory for rescue personnel employed by the country’s Fire Service.