Haze gradually dissipates into late week; not at humid into Thursday

A mainly dry front sweeping through the area today could bring a stray shower or two before sundown, but most will stay dry, just very hazy through sundown! Overnight, we'll see passing clouds and slightly cooler low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Smoke from wildfires in the western US and Canada continues to drift into our area through this evening, but will gradually dissipate into Thursday as cooler & drier air surges in from the northwest.

Highs tomorrow will top off in the upper 70s-low 80s, but the humidity will be refreshingly low!

High pressure will keep our area dry, sunny, and seasonable through the end of the work week. Friday will be mainly clear with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As we head into the weekend, the heat and humidity will really begin to return. Winds will shift back out of the south Saturday and Sunday, driving temps into the mid to upper 80s. While Saturday is looking mainly dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms could return to the area by Sunday afternoon as our next frontal system approaches.