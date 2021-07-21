Hazy skies remain; cold front pushes through bringing low rain chance

A cold front pushes across our area, but our rain chances will stay on the lower end today. A stray shower or two are possible throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. A few clouds will bubble in as the cold front passes, but majority of the area will see more sun today with temperatures hitting the 80s. We will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts coming out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

We keep up with the hazy skies all thanks to the wildfires off to our west. If you have sensitivity to particulates in the air be cautious throughout today! Does look like the smoke could thicken some more before it starts to get better.

The cold front pushing through will help push most of the smoke down to our south, so tomorrow we aren't expecting too much haze all thanks to the passage of the cold front. High pressure builds in behind which will keep us dry for both Thursday and Friday.

Tonight clear skies form and dew points drop allowing temperatures to be a tad cooler. Thursday mornings temperatures will start us off in the 50s and lower 60s. We hold onto a sunny day with comfortable conditions all around. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s for most, but we aren't talking about the humidity! Friday we remain dry and even most of Saturday stays dry.

By Sunday a warm front passes through bringing back a spike in the humidity and helping our rain chances increase. Expect temperatures to gradually warm up too. By the weekend most of the area will see highs in the mid-upper 80s and 90s!