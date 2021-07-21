Howell, King headline ACC’s wealth of returning QB talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Sam Howell is a Heisman Trophy candidate and the headliner of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s class of experienced returning quarterbacks. Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams return at quarterback with starting experience for 2021, with Duke as the exception. The list of returnees includes Miami’s D’Eriq King, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett as players who ranked among the top 30 in the Bowl Subdivision ranks for passing yardage per game last year. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said during the ACC Kickoff preseason media days that those QBs “are going to be ahead in the ballgame.”