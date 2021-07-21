Hugs as California public school returns to class in person

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — One of the first public schools in California has opened fully to in-person learning, a major milestone in the state’s fight to return to normalcy. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond welcomed students Wednesday at an elementary school in Chula Vista, south of San Diego. He commended the district for its expansive rapid testing program and following a state health order that requires all students and staff to wear masks. He says such precautions should be enough to keep schools safe amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections from the more contagious delta variant. There was music, dancing teachers and lots of hugs as students came back.