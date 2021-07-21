MABK9 provides dog training services in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, W. VA. (WVVA) - A new dog training business has come to Greenbrier County.

MABK9 offers police-style training for law enforcement animals and specializes in behavioral and aggression training for household pets.

Mac Brackenrich, the owner, said they hope to give the community ways to effectively train their pets, so dog owners don't have to get rid of their pets due to behavior.

"Hopefully we can give them a sense of being able to solve some of their issues before it would lead to taking them to the animal shelter or other options," said Brackenrich.

The business trains dogs of all sizes and is located beside Sears in Fairlea.

To schedule a training session, call the company at (304) 520-8925 or visit their Facebook page.