No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar. Sherman will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. The State Department said Wednesday that Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in Tianjin on Sunday as part of her Asia trip, which also takes her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. The department says the discussions are part of efforts to hold “candid exchanges” with Chinese officials. This week the U.S. accused China of hacking and indicted four Chinese nationals on charges they tried to steal U.S. trade secrets.