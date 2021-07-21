Parents charged in death of 4-month-old denied bond

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The parents of a 4-month-old who died of an apparent drug overdose will remain behind bars.

As first reported on WVVA, Kayla and Evan Stanford brought their infant son to the hospital after finding him unconscious on the morning of April 22, 2021. The child was later pronounced dead, and the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was 'the toxic effects of Suboxone and Methadone.'

Both parents admitted to having Suboxone residue on their hands and touching the child's face and mouth, according to court documents.

In a court appearance Tuesday, the pair were denied bond.

They face charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Endangerment.

