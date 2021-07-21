Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station. The module is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. A Proton-M booster rocket carrying the Nauka module lifted off as scheduled at 7:58 pm local time (14:58 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. Nauka initially was scheduled to go up in 2007. Now that it’s been launched, a series of maneuvers will prepare for the 20-metric-ton (22-ton) module to dock at the International Space Station on July 29.