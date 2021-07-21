Sheriff: Deputy kills man during a 911 domestic dispute call

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy fatally shot a man who charged at the deputy with a knife. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Tuesday night at a Davenport home. Officials say the deputy responded to a domestic dispute after family members called 911 and reported 37-year-old Gilberto Martinez-Nava was choking his ex-wife during an argument. When the deputy arrived, officials say, Martinez-Nava began running at the deputy with the knife. Authorities say the deputy told the man to drop the knife, but he continued charging. The deputy fired four times, striking the man. He died at a hospital.