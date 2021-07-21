Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancee are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad. Student Wang Jingyu and his fiancee Wu Huan fled their hiding place in Ukraine for the Netherlands after a warning that Chinese officials knew where they were. Wang is wanted by China for posting criticism online and said Chinese authorities took away his green card. The case feeds into growing fears of extraterritorial reach on China’s part, especially with concerns that Hong Kong’s national security law could apply to people of any nationality even outside Hong Kong.