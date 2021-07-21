Troopers search for missing Raleigh County man

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Raleigh County man.

Daniel Miller has been missing from Coal City since July 13th. He could possibly be seen in a White 2004 Jeep Liberty with the words "Country Life" across the front windshield.

If you have any information about Daniel or his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.