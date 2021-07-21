Skip to Content

UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%

New
2:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees in England. The Department of Health and Social Care said it had accepted the recommendations of a pay review body that NHS workers, including nurses, paramedics, medical specialists and dentists, receive a 3% pay hike backdated to April. The government had previously signaled it would only give a 1% increase but came under pressure to offer more. Labor unions said the proposed boost announced Wednesday still was insufficient given an anticipated spike in inflation and the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content