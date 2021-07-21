UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%

LONDON (AP) — The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees in England. The Department of Health and Social Care said it had accepted the recommendations of a pay review body that NHS workers, including nurses, paramedics, medical specialists and dentists, receive a 3% pay hike backdated to April. The government had previously signaled it would only give a 1% increase but came under pressure to offer more. Labor unions said the proposed boost announced Wednesday still was insufficient given an anticipated spike in inflation and the latest wave of coronavirus infections.