UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. The Justice Department says 22-year-old Joseph O’Connor was arrested in Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts. A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California charges O’Connor with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.