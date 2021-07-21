Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court Wednesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term. He now awaits a second trial on a second coast, and the possibility of another lengthy sentence. Weinstein’s charges involve five women and span from 2004 to 2013. The 11 counts together could bring a sentence of 140 years.