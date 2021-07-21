WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners both winners on Tuesday

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton WhistlePigs both played at home on Tuesday.

Bluefield began a two-game set against the Elizabethton River Riders. The Ridge Runners squeaked by in game one, 4-3. The two teams will play again at Bowen on Wednesday.

Princeton also began a two-game set against the Danville Otterbots. Both teams put plenty of runs on the board, but Princeton won game one, 11-7. The two teams meet again Wednesday at Hunnicutt.