Woman dead, 2 missing after flooding in Colorado burn area

RUSTIC, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is dead and two men are missing after rain triggered flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado burned by a large wildfire last year. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s body was found near a small community about 100 miles northwest of Denver after a mudslide sent a large amount of debris into a scenic, winding canyon Tuesday evening. It says at least five structures have been destroyed, but it’s not clear if those are homes. Flooding occurred along a stretch of highway that’s popular for camping, fishing and rafting during the summer.