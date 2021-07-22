ECB says low rates to stay until the job is done

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low interest rates until inflation “durably” reaches its 2% target. The ECB said Thursday that it would not back off its efforts to support the economy even if that resulted in a “transitory” period of inflation moderately above target. The meeting was the first under the bank’s new monetary policy strategy. The strategy allows for a little overshooting on inflation _ and thus should free the bank to deploy stimulus more aggressively in times of trouble.