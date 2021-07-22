EXPLAINER: Why Japan ‘rising sun’ flag provokes Olympic ire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s “rising sun” flag is a focus of anger at the Olympics, with some in the Koreas, China and other Asian nations calling for it to be banned during the Tokyo Games. Japan considers the flag part of its history. But its neighbors say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. Some experts say the COVID-19 restrictions that have banned spectators at many Olympic-area stadiums may prevent the flag dispute from further growing.